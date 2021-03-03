Hoboken PD: Jersey City Man Spits On Officer After Trying To Get Into Cars Stopped At Red Light

A 24-year-old Jersey City man who tried opening doors of cars at a red light and spat on a police officer taking him into custody was found with PCP, authorities said.

Madhur Patel tried opening the driver's side doors of cars stopped the intersection of at 14th Street and Park Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. on March 1, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Patel was arrested after he spit on Hoboken police officer Francis McCourt, and found in possession of PCP, police said.

He was charged with carjacking, throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer and possession of PCP.

Patel was then taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.