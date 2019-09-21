Fort Lee PD: Shots Fired Report Unfounded

A report of possible shots fired Friday night at the Fort Lee recreation center was unfounded, authorities said.

The report from the 8th Street recreation center came in just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

“After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired, nor were there any weapons located in the area and no reported injured parties,” Lt. Sean Peppard said. “[T]here is no public safety threat to the community.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.