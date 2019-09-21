Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Three Teens Nabbed In Paramus After Another Pre-Dawn Police Chase, Glen Rock Officer Injured
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fort Lee PD: Shots Fired Report Unfounded

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fort Lee police
Fort Lee police Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A report of possible shots fired Friday night at the Fort Lee recreation center was unfounded, authorities said.

The report from the 8th Street recreation center came in just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

“After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired, nor were there any weapons located in the area and no reported injured parties,” Lt. Sean Peppard said. “[T]here is no public safety threat to the community.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.