Former Morris Teacher/Camp Counselor Gets 15 Years For Producing Child Porn

A former teacher and counselor from Morris County must serve the next 15 years in federal prison for directing live sex abuse videos of young children and getting a boy to send him naked photos that he shared with another.

The sentence handed down Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Newark is part of a deal struck with the government by Colin M. Skeele, 33, of Florham Park, who pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in exchange for a more lenient sentence than he’d have received if convicted at a trial.

Skeele, who’d worked at a boys’ summer camp in Hardwick and in parochial schools in Boonton and Stirling, became Facebook friends with a boy he’d met at summer camp, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

In an exchange of messages, Skeele offered to pay the boy up to $100 to take and send him sexually explicit photographs, Carpenito said.

Skeele then sent one of the photos to another underage youngster, the U.S. attorney said.

Skeele also “communicated online with individuals located in the Philippines to purchase live child sexual abuse shows, which Skeele directed and viewed in real time via an online video and chat service,” Carpenito said.

The U.S. attorney asked that anyone with information about possible victims the Department of Homeland Security in Newark at (973) 776-5500 .

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton also sentenced Skeele to 20 years of supervised release, required that he register as a sex offender and ordered him not to have contact with anyone under 18 years old.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation that led to the guilty and sentencing, handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan M. Peck his Criminal Division.

