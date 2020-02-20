Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: More Remains Found In Teaneck Homeowner's Yard, No Foul Play Suspected
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Battle Furious Clifton Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the Lexington Avenue house fire in Clifton.
At the scene of the Lexington Avenue house fire in Clifton. Photo Credit: Lila Belehaj-Sparandeo for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters rescued some occupants while others fled from danger during an intense blaze that consumed a large Clifton multi-family building and severely damaged another Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out on the upper floor of a Lexington Avenue home next to a Clifton Avenue gas station around 2:30 p.m.

It quickly went to two alarms as firefighters climbed ladders looking for occupants and thick black smoke poured into the sky.

Utility lines fell into the street as flames spread to an adjoining home. A dog was seen being carried by a firefighter.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and had it under control a little over an hour and a half after it began.

Reports that the fire had spread to the gas station were incorrect, witnesses said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Clifton firefighters were assisted by, among others, their colleagues from companies in Belleville, Bloomfield, Montclair, Nutley, Rutherford, Elmwood Park and Totowa and the West Paterson Fire Department.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

At the scene.

News4 New York

At the scene of the Lexington Avenue fire in Clifton.

Lila Belehaj-Sparandeo for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.