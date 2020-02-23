Fire Ravages Haledon Apartment Building

Firefighters battled a Sunday blaze that severely damaged a Haledon apartment building.

The second-floor fire across the cockloft of the Belmont Avenue building, partially collapsing the roof and dropping part of the flaming cornice and soffit into the street.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which went to three alarms for coverage after igniting around 4:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on how many people were displaced.

Assisting Haledon firefighters at the scene or in coverage were their colleagues from Franklin Lakes, Paterson, Prospect Park, Wayne and Wyckoff, among others.

ALL PHOTOS by Damien Danis

The second-floor-fire spread through the cockloft. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Part of the flaming cornice and soffit fell into the street. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

