Fire Damages Warren County Businesses

A Warren County laundry center and paint store were damaged in a second-alarm fire.

Heavy smoke billowed out the back of TNT Laundry Center and Sherwin-Williams paint store on Washington Avenue in Washington Borough when firefighters arrived just after 11:45 p.m. Monday evening, firefighters said.

The first-alarm fire increased to a second-alarm in less than 10 minutes after firefighters arrived. They remained on scene until 3:15 a.m., the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company said.

The flammable paint did not catch fire and the laundry center seemed to have suffered even more damage.

The laundry center remained closed and no one answered the phone at Sherwin-Williams when Daily Voice called Thursday.

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation.

Firefighters from Franklin Township, Mountain Lakes, Hackettstown, Belvidere, Allamuchy, Washington Township, Hampton and High Bridge also responded, as did the NJ State Fire Marshal’s Office and Warren County Fire Coordinators.

