Retired Prospect Park Police Chief Opening Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A announced its the opening date of the new Parsippany location at 1180 Route 46.

The restaurant will be open for pick-up, dine-in, drive-thru and carryout from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the drive-thru open until 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Chick-fil-A will be closed Sundays, of course.

The restaurant will be opened by Charlie Atie, the former police chief in Prospect Park. Atie retired from the police force in 2020 after 29 years of service. Atie, who has lived in the Garden State for four decades, said his family members will be working at the location.

"Chick-fil-A Parsippany will be an integral part of my family, and I look forward to welcoming our team Members, guests and the Parsippany community as one of our own," Atie said. "This isn’t just my restaurant – it belongs to the community as well.”

The Parsippany location will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of Community FoodBank of New Jersey and offering 100 local heroes in the community free entrees for a year.

