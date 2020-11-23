Fire Consumes Emerson Home

A fast-moving fire destroyed an Emerson multi-family home before dawn Monday.
“All residents, firefighters and police are safe,” Mayor Danielle DiPaola said after the three-alarm Clinton Street blaze was finally declared under control just before 6:30 a.m.
The house was a total loss, however. It was being razed Monday morning.
The blaze began when a car caught fire in the driveway and the flames spread to the house shortly before 4 a.m., responders said.
Mutual aid responders from Hillsdale, Oradell, Paramus and Westwood assisted.
Assistance for the 13 people in three families displaced by the fire was being arranged, DiPaola said. PSE&G was on site disconnecting gas service.
