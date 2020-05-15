Feds: Teaneck Man Busted With 5,126 Fake Credit Cards, DLs From 24 States

Secret Service agents seized 4,920 counterfeit credit cards, 206 counterfeit driver’s licenses from 24 different states and a bank of forgery equipment while arresting a man who they said ran a massive ID-theft operation from his Teaneck home.

A federal judge released Michael Fulcher, 35, of Teaneck on $100,000 unsecured bond during a teleconferenced U.S. District Court appearance.

Teaneck police found the stash in March after Fulcher called to report a burglary in progress, authorities said.

Responding officers saw “several counterfeit driver’s licenses with Fulcher’s photograph as well as a book bag [that] was filled with fraudulent credit cards, fraudulent identification cards, U.S. currency, and parts of a firearm that two suspects took from Fulcher’s residence,” a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, found more evidence and notified federal authorities.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Fulcher had:

4,920 counterfeit credit cards;

206 counterfeit driver’s licenses from 24 different states containing victims’ personal identifiable information;

unknown suspect photographs:

several state holograms for driver’s licenses;

devices used to read the data that is encoded on the magnetic strip of a credit card;

devices used to re-encode data onto the magnetic strip of a credit card:

printers designed to print plastic cards.

He also had several laptops, hard drives, memory devices, and other electronic devices that were seized, the U.S. attorney said.

The hard drives of the devices held templates to create credit cards, currency, and identification documents, including driver’s licenses, and spreadsheets containing thousands of unique credit card account numbers, he added.

Federal agents charged Fulcher with one count each of possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices, possession of access device-making equipment and aggravated identity theft.

Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service with the investigation leading to the arrest and charges. He also thanked the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations in Newark, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Teaneck police for their assistance.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark, the U.S. attorney said.

