Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Full Law Enforcement Funeral Set For Passaic County Sheriff's K-9 Leo, 8, At Garrett Mountain
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Feds Charge Tri-State Area Tour Company Founder With Trafficking Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Vaughn Tiedeman
Vaughn Tiedeman Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

The North Jersey founder of a nature tour company operating from the Jersey Shore north to Poughkeepsie and southern Connecticut was arrested by federal Homeland Security agents on charges of trafficking child porn.

Vaughn Tiedeman, 46, of Living Adventure Tours, was ordered held without bail by a federal judge in Newark Monday afternoon on a charge of distributing child pornography.

Between July 2018 and January 2019, Tiedeman, of West Milford, “distributed at least 50 videos and 100 images depicting the sexual abuse of children via the BitTorrent peer-to-peer network,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Based in Hopatcong, Living Adventure Tours says it offers biking, hiking, kayaking and snowshoe tours, with transportation equipment and guide services, in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Carpenito credited special agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Newark Field Office and thanked the West Milford Police Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their assistance in the investigation.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah A. Sulkowski.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.