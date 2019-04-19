Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Snake KO's Power To Mahwah Hotel Complex For Hours
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Elmwood Park Detective Nabs Female Bank Robber From Teaneck, 22, In Minutes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Gianna Baskerville
Gianna Baskerville Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ELMWOOD PARK PD

An Elmwood Park detective nabbed a bank robber from Teaneck minutes after she fled with $331 from a Valley National branch on Friday, authorities said.

Detective Michael Goldyn grabbed Gianna A. Baskerville, 22, as she headed west on Broadway away from the Elmwood Park bank, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Baskerville "passed a note to a teller stating she had a gun demanding money but did not display a weapon," Foligno said.

She fled west with the cash but didn't get very far.

Goldyn arrested Baskerville without incident, the chief said.

Baskerville has an arrest history for offenses that include assault and making terroristic threats.

Two years ago her family reported her missing. She'd been in Paterson, authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Gianna A. Baskerville

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.