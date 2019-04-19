Elmwood Park Detective Nabs Female Bank Robber From Teaneck, 22, In Minutes

An Elmwood Park detective nabbed a bank robber from Teaneck minutes after she fled with $331 from a Valley National branch on Friday, authorities said.

Detective Michael Goldyn grabbed Gianna A. Baskerville, 22, as she headed west on Broadway away from the Elmwood Park bank, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Baskerville "passed a note to a teller stating she had a gun demanding money but did not display a weapon," Foligno said.

She fled west with the cash but didn't get very far.

Goldyn arrested Baskerville without incident, the chief said.

Baskerville has an arrest history for offenses that include assault and making terroristic threats.

Two years ago her family reported her missing. She'd been in Paterson, authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Gianna A. Baskerville

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.