Clifton Man Intentionally Placed Nails, Screws On Nutley Street, Police Say

A Clifton man has been accused of deliberately dropping sharp objects on streets in Nutley since at least August, police said.

Adrian Sanchez, 54, was arrested Friday after police said he threw a snowball packed with about 90 nails and screws at Kingsland Street and Windsor Place. He was driving a silver 2010 Ford Expedition at the time, police said.

Over the course of the last few months, there have been about 20 instances where residents have found nails and screws wired together and placed upright in the street, positioned so they could puncture tires of passing vehicles, according to authorities.

Chief of Police Thomas Strumolo said Sanchez was "frustrated" over a legal problem with a resident who lives in the area.

Sanchez has been charged with multiple counts of throwing debris from a vehicle, weapons possession and violation of a restraining order. The restraining order is believed to be Sanchez's motive for his actions, police also said.

.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.