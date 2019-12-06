Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Montvale Man Who Murdered Parents, Brothers Denied Parole Again
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton Man Intentionally Placed Nails, Screws On Nutley Street, Police Say

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Clifton man deliberately deposited nails and screws on the roadway at this Nutley intersection, police said
A Clifton man deliberately deposited nails and screws on the roadway at this Nutley intersection, police said Photo Credit: Google

A Clifton man has been accused of deliberately dropping sharp objects on streets in Nutley since at least August, police said.

Adrian Sanchez, 54, was arrested Friday after police said he threw a snowball packed with about 90 nails and screws at Kingsland Street and Windsor Place. He was driving a silver 2010 Ford Expedition at the time, police said.

Over the course of the last few months, there have been about 20 instances where residents have found nails and screws wired together and placed upright in the street, positioned so they could puncture tires of passing vehicles, according to authorities.

Chief of Police Thomas Strumolo said Sanchez was "frustrated" over a legal problem with a resident who lives in the area.

Sanchez has been charged with multiple counts of throwing debris from a vehicle, weapons possession and violation of a restraining order. The restraining order is believed to be Sanchez's motive for his actions, police also said.

.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.