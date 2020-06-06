Chief: Elmwood Park Police Avoid Deadly Confrontation, Seize Loaded Gun From Paterson Man

Elmwood Park police avoided a potentially fatal confrontation when they seized a fully-loaded stolen gun from a Paterson man, authorities said Saturday.

Officer Nick Dimovski alerted fellow Officer Christopher Miranda that passenger Davon Chitty, 35, had pulled the gun from his waistband and put it in the center console during a traffic stop at Stefanic Avenue and Mola Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The officers got Chitty out of the 2000 Nissan Maxima, along with the driver, Ashley Stevenson, 33, of Teaneck, he said.

They also seized the SR .22-caliber Single Six revolver – which had been reported stolen out of North Carolina – along with LSD, Ecstasy and pot that Chitty was carrying, Foligno said.

Police charged Chitty with drug and weapons offenses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Stevenson was released on several traffic summonses, Foligno said.

The incident could have escalated into the use of deadly force but didn't, the chief noted.

The officers “bought the situation to a safe conclusion with the use of limited to no force at all," he said. "This is a testament to their training and professionalism and they should be recognized for that.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.