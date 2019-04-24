Bloomfield Man Carjacks Lyft Driver, Stabs Passenger In Clark: Police

A 27-year-old Bloomfield man was arrested Wednesday after he attacked a Lyft driver and a fellow passenger as the vehicle traveled through Clark early Wednesday morning, Chief of Police Pedro M. Matos said.

Patrolling officers found a 47-year-old man lying on Westfield Avenue around 1 a.m. who had been stabbed in the head, face and neck. A 20-year-old woman was also found on Westfield Avenue and had also been stabbed in the face and head. Officers learned that the man was the driver and the woman a passenger.

The woman and another man, Farrakhan S. Howard, had been picked up in Bloomfield by the Lyft driver and were headed to Rahway when Howard attacked the two with a screwdriver, according to police. After the attack, Howard drove off and crashed on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge, where he was taken into custody, police also said.

The driver and the passenger were taken to University Hospital in Newark where both were listed in serious condition.

Howard has been charged with carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, narcotics possession and obstruction. He was being held at the Middlesex County Jail.

Authorities are also looking for a group of people who forced a Lyft driver at gunpoint to take them to various locations in the area before robbing the driver April 7.

