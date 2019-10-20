Contact Us
Authorities: Wanted Shooter Reaches For Gun, Subdued By Paterson Police

Jerry DeMarco
Yusef M. Page
Yusef M. Page Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Paterson police avoided a tragedy when they subdued a wanted city man who tried to pull a gun on them as they moved in to arrest him for a shooting, authorities said.

Police began searching for Yusef M. Page, 18, shortly after the 24-year-old victim from Hillside arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center at 1:20 p.m. Saturday with a non-fatal gunshot wound from a shooting on Broadway.

When police spotted Page on Hamilton Avenue a short time later, he “attempted to pull a firearm from his waistband,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

“After a struggle, Page was detained and arrested,” they said.

He remained held Sunday in the Passaic County, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses – including possession of a defaced firearm.

