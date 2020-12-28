Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Office Manager, 35, Stole $1.1 Million From North Jersey Fire Protection Company

Cecilia Levine
Sophia Diakomihalis
Sophia Diakomihalis Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A former office manager of a North Jersey fire protection company was charged with stealing $1.1 million from the North Jersey business she had been working for over the course of three years, authorities said Monday.

A representative of Firetronics, located on Wood Avenue in Secaucus, reported he noticed a theft from his bank account that stems between May 2017 and June 2020, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

An investigation found that Sophia Diakomihalis, 35 -- an eight-year Firetronics employee -- had stolen more than $1.1 million from the company, Miller said.

A Dec. 28 search of Diakomihalis' Brooklyn home turned up additional evidence of the crime, Miller said.

Diakomihalis was arrested and was being held in New York, pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

“The effort put into solving this case demonstrates that the Secaucus Police Department is committed to investigating all crimes that victimize any resident of Secaucus, including commercial businesses,” Miller said. 

The Trial Investigations Unit of the Brooklyn and NY District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

