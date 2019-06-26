Accused Drunk Driver Indicted In Death Of TCNJ Student From Clark: Report

A man who was allegedly driving drunk was indicted on first-degree manslaughter and other charges for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Clark man in a vehicle collision late last year, NJ.com reported Wednesday.

Michael Sot, a student at The College of New Jersey, was the designated driver for a group of friends on Dec. 2 when his vehicle was struck on Pennington Road in Ewing Township.

Police say 23-year-old David Lamar of West Windsor had crossed the center line and was under the influence after spending hours drinking at a bar on the TCNJ campus. He had been trying to pass other cars, police also said.

Sot died of his injuries a few days later. Lamar and a passenger in his car, as well as Sot's five passengers, all were hurt in the collision.

