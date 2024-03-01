One Ulta Thief Barricades Himself In Local Home, Another Strikes 3X In 10 Days: Maywood PD

The arrest of Brendan Hunt, 46, comes amid an escalating epidemic of thefts from Ulta stores nationwide – including in Paramus, Montvale and throughout New Jersey.

Hunt bolted out an emergency exit with a shopping basket full of stolen fragrances shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, Maywood Detective Sgt. William Phayre said Friday.

Officer Alana Luna spotted Hunt running south on Edel Avenue and took off after him along with Sgt. Peter Donatello.

After ducking into a backyard, Hunt jumped some fences, entered an unoccupied home and locked himself in the basement, Phayre said.

Phayre, Sgt. Gregory Mulawka and Officer Matthew DellaBella arrived and helped establish a perimeter. Police then forced their way in and nabbed Hunt without further incident.

He was charged with burglary, shoplifting and resisting arrest and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Court.

The capture came only a day after a Rochelle Park woman was caught fleeing the same Ulta with stolen merchandise for the third time in 10 days -- including back-to-back thefts on Feb. 18 and 19, Phayre said

The $235 worth of stolen cosmetics snatched on Wednesday brought the triple take by Ramy Bello, 46, to $1,537, the sergeant said.

Police charged Bello with three counts of shoplifting and released her pending a court appearance.

