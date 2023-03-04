Sussex County Native Kristen Wargacki Dies, 36

Sussex County native Kristen Wargackie died on Sunday, Feb. 26. She was 36 years old.

A Vernon native, Kristen worked at ShopRite in Franklin for many years and at the Mixing Bowl Restaurant, where she amassed countless friends, according to her obituary.

She had been living in Warwick, NY at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Services were private. Click here for Kristen Wargacki's complete obituary from the Pinkel Funeral Home.

