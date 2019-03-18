Contact Us
Obituaries

Services Set For Former Lakeland HS Teens Killed In Wanaque Crash

Cecilia Levine
D'Agostino Funeral Home is handling services for John Carlson and Victor Weinpel. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Services are scheduled at the same funeral home this week for two former Lakeland High School students killed last week in a crash in Wanaque.

The first service will be held for Victor Weinpel, 19, at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the D'Agostino Funeral Home in Haskell. Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Visiting for John Carlson, 17, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

D'Agostino's is located at 881 Ringwood Avenue in Haskell. PHONE: ( 973) 835-4220

More than $15,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe page as of Monday afternoon to help Weinpel's family with the funeral costs and other expenses.

Weinpel, 19, of Wanaque, lost control of a 1999 Toyota Corolla after it hit a guardrail on Greenwood Lake Turnpike, north of Skyline Drive, around 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday, authorities said.

The sedan careened into the path of a van that t-boned it, they said.

READ MORE: Teens Killed In Ringwood Crash

