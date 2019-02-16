Contact Us
Ramsey Boy, 6, Dies After 'Courageous' Battle With Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Tommy FitzPatrick was an honorary Saddle River firefighter.
Tommy FitzPatrick was an honorary Saddle River firefighter. Photo Credit: Saddle River Fire Department

Ramsey's streets will be looking brighter Saturday night.

Luminaries are available in memory of Tommy FitzPatrick who died on Feb. 12 after a valiant battle with cancer. The 6-year-old is being remembered for his smile and his courage.

"For two years, Tommy battled brain cancer with incredible courage and grace, and touched the hearts of the many people all over the world who prayed for him," his obituary says.

"Through it all he was truly 'TommyStrong.'"

Tommy is survived by his parents, Christine and Andrew FitzPatrick; siblings Jack and Sophie; grandparents Arleen Nardone, Robert and Mary Jane Nardone, and James and Carole FitzPatrick; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Last year, Tommy became an honorary of the Saddle River firefighter. The department remembered him for his "exuberance, enthusiasm and passion for the fire service."

