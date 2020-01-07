Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Passaic County Native Nicole Tomoa 'Always Had Smile On Her Face'

Passaic County Native Nicole Tomoa 'Always Had Smile On Her Face'

Nicole Geletova Tomova was born in Passaic on April 17, 2000 and died in West New York on Saturday, Dec. 14, her obituary says.
Several communities are mourning the death of Columbia's Nicole Geletova Tomova, who died on Dec. 14. she was 19 years old.

Born in Passaic, passed away in West New York, her obituary says.

She worked as a waitress at Firehouse Pizza in Andover and wass described in her obituary as a “beautiful, happy girl who always had a smile on her face.”

Nicole was survived by her mother, Daniela Pradarits and stepfather Stephen; her father, Marian Toma; four siblings, Daniela Geletova Tomova, Alexandra Pradarits, Dax Pradarits and Samuel Pradarits; grandparents Daniel and Viera Geleta and uncle and aunt Daniel and Zuzana Geleta.

Click here to read Nicole’s obituary at Newbaker Funeral Home.

