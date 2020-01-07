Passaic County Native Nicole Tomoa 'Always Had Smile On Her Face'

Several communities are mourning the death of Columbia's Nicole Geletova Tomova, who died on Dec. 14. she was 19 years old.

Born in Passaic, passed away in West New York, her obituary says.

She worked as a waitress at Firehouse Pizza in Andover and wass described in her obituary as a “beautiful, happy girl who always had a smile on her face.”

Nicole was survived by her mother, Daniela Pradarits and stepfather Stephen; her father, Marian Toma; four siblings, Daniela Geletova Tomova, Alexandra Pradarits, Dax Pradarits and Samuel Pradarits; grandparents Daniel and Viera Geleta and uncle and aunt Daniel and Zuzana Geleta.

Click here to read Nicole’s obituary at Newbaker Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.