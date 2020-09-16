Nick Speranza Of Hawthorne Dies, 41

Nicholas Speranza of Hawthorne died on Monday, Sept. 14. He was 41 years old.

A water at Puzzo's restaurant in Hawthorne, Nick was a Ridgewood native and enjoyed riding his bike and walking through Goffle Brook Park, his obituary says.

He was remembered as an animal lover and artist.

Visitation will be Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home. The funeral service and cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to FOWA – Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 3701, Wayne, NJ 07470 or to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07470.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.