James Guerra Of Fair Lawn Dies, 27

James P. Guerra Jr., a lifelong resident of Fair Lawn, died Wednesday, April 1. He was 27.

Born in New Hyde Park, New York, James graduated from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell in 2010 and went on to receive a business administration degree from William Paterson University in Wayne, his obituary says .

The cause of death was not disclosed.

James was a parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn and had spent the last two and a half years working as a senior associate with KPMG in Montvale.

He is survived by his parents, James P. and Kathy (Rooney) Guerra, his brother, Jimmy Guerra, his significant other, Ali Hellman, as well as aunts, uncles and other friends and family members.

James was “full of life and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” his obituary reads.

Donations in memory of James can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

