Community Rallies For Clifton Family Mourning Dad, 44

Thousands of dollars have been raised afternoon for a Clifton family in mourning.

Erwin De Los Reyes passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 -- leaving behind his wife, Sally, and four children, his obituary says.

More than $12,000 had been raised for the 44-year-old dad's family on a GoFundMe launched by Jeffrey Pacheco as of Sunday.

De Los Reyes was born in the Philippines, moving to the U.S. in 2004. He had been working as an engineer with Nokia in Murray Hill, according to his obituary.

Services and a cremation were held earlier this month.

