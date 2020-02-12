Central Jersey Dad Of 5 Crushed While Fixing Car In Driveway Dies

A father of five from Toms River has died just two weeks after he was crushed by the pickup truck he was fixing in his driveway.

Juan “Pablo” Grandados-Chavez, 40, had been working on the truck in the driveway of his Genoa Avenue home when the vehicle rolled off its ramps and landed on top of him on Jan. 23.

He was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by helicopter in critical condition after the accident. Pablo died in the hospital from his injuries Thursday night, authorities said.

Nearly $5,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe for the family.

“His family needs the community’s help now more than ever," said fundraiser organizer, Dawn Meehan. "Let’s show our neighbors what the real meaning behind ‘Toms River Strong’ is."

