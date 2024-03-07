NJ's Theresa 'Tess' Callaghan Dies Year After Cancer Diagnosis, 29

Born in Cranford, Callaghan graduated from Mount Olive High School in 2012, her obituary reads. She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in nutrition and dietetics and later achieved her master's in nutrition from St. Elizabeth University, according to her obituary.

Callaghan was diagnosed with brain cancer in March 2023, according to a fundraiser set up to support her medical bills. As of Thursday, March 7, more than $106,000 had been raised.

A registered dietician, Callaghan enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and music, her obituary reads. Callaghan is survived by her parents, Kathleen and Timothy, her sisters, Katie and Claire and her partner, Ryan, among other family members and friends, according to her obituary.

A funeral was held on Saturday, March 2 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Flanders. To view her obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

