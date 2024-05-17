NJ's Scottie Scheffler Detained Before PGA Championship: Report

Scheffler was detained by Louisville Metro Police while trying to drive into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club, where the major was being held. Traffic had been stopped after a man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m., ESPN reports.

The reigning Masters champion was trying to drive around the crash scene on a median, ESPN said. A police officer instructed Scheffler to stop, but Scheffler continued to drive toward the entrance and an officer attached himself to the side of Scheffler's car, according to ESPN.

Scheffler was grabbed by police and pulled out of the vehicle before being pushed against the car and placed in handcuffs, ESPN said.

"Can you help?" Scheffler said to ESPN reporter, Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the altercation.

"You need to get out of the way," police told Darlington, according to ESPN. "Right now, he's going to jail, and there's nothing you can do about it."

He remains in police custody, PGA America told ESPN.

Scheffler has won four out of his last five tournaments. In 2022, Scheffler became the first New Jersey native to win the Masters. The golfer was born in Ridgewood and lived in Montvale. His father used to take him to play golf at Bergen Community College in Paramus, holding a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in the dark. His family moved to Dallas when he was six.

To read the ESPN story, click here.

