NJ Murder Victim, 21, Killed As Puppy Tried Protecting Her, Campaign Says

Amanda Pulver, of Hackettstown, was shot and killed on Thursday, June 27, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by Jordan Delorimier. Amanda's 8-month-old puppy, Dunkin, was also apparently killed.

As reported by Daily Voice, the shooting happened that morning on Alphano Road in Independence Township. Later that day, Anthony Garvin, 34, of Netcong, was arrested in connection with the shooting in Berks County, PA.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office has not officially announced the names of those involved in last Thursday's shooting.

The fundraiser has raised almost $27,000 and is designed to help Pulver's grieving family with burial expenses and bioremediation services.

"Amanda’s life was tragically taken in a senseless act of violence; leaving the family with burial expenses, bioremediation services and their fight for justice," Delorimier writes.

"Being a part of Amanda’s life was truly a privilege. Her laugh was infectious. She was creative, passionate, funny, and caring. Her heart was pure, and being around her was a true blessing. Amanda was always the first to offer a hug when needed. She radiated a bright light; a one-of-a-kind young woman."

Pulver was passionate about animals and had recently rescued Dunkin. Dunkin was killed trying to protect Pulver, Delorimer said.

"He was a happy-go-lucky puppy that was attached at the hip with his mom, Amanda," Delorimer said. "Everywhere she went he was sure to be with her. Week after week, since he was rescued, he was spoiled with Starbucks pup-cups and traveled everywhere together."

Pulver is survived by her parents, Colleen and Darrin, and her brothers, Michael and Darrin, according to the fundraiser.

Garvin is currently being held at the Berks County Jail in Pennsylvania.

