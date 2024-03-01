NJ's Richard Reinhold Jr., 46, Deputy Special Agent For Homeland Security Dies

Rich, of Delran — affectionately referred to by colleagues as "Big Daddy" — previously worked as an agent in Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Newark, NJ.

Richard grew up in Philadelphia and attended Father Judge High School and Holy Family University where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting, his obituary said. After graduating, he joined the police department in New Castle, DE. Rich later transitioned to federal law enforcement.

"Rich was a fighter in every sense of the word," his obituary said. "He was proud of his Black Belt in Ju-Jitsu and would often be found at the gym or on the mats, where he was part of Team Balance."

Rich and his wife, Lisa, frequently would foster kittens from the Burlington County Animal Shelter, his obit said.

"He was a true fashionista and was always dressed to kill in his Hugo Boss attire," the obituary said.

He went to work every day advocating for his employees and making sure their accomplishments were recognized, the obit said.

Brian Trudel, a friend and colleague from HSI as a special agent in Cherry Hill, said: "The words that come to mind when describing his legacy would be family, honor and loyalty. He was an amazing father, spouse, son and friend."

Rich "always brought humor to any venue or situation," Trudel told Daily Voice. He liked to use quotes. "One that epitomizes him is from 'Game of Thrones': 'Tell them The North remembers.'"

"I can honestly say we will all remember him as our leader and king of New Jersey. He will never be replaced or replicated. I will miss our numerous calls daily," Trudel said.

"We all called him 'Daddy' behind his back but I'm sure he knew that," Trudel said. "Even though he was younger he was like a father figure. 'Daddy,' 'Big Daddy,' 'Daddy Warbucks' "

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with his life celebration service following at 1 p.m. at Givnish Funeral Home at 1200 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson,

Click here to read Richard Reinhold Jr.'s complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.