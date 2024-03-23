NJ Fugitive Captured In Indiana: Child Porn Charges Await 'Mountain' Man In Bergen County

Indiana State Police seized 70-year-old Robert "Mountain" Flynn after he tried to bolt out the back door of his current home in Anderson, IN, authorities said.

The 6-foot, 190-pound fugitive apparently didn't require medical attention after resisting, authorities said. No troopers were reported injured.

Flynn, who'd previously owned a sprinkler company in Waldwick and also worked as a local bouncer, was arrested in September 2019 by Bergen County prosecutor's detectives who said he'd downloaded 1,600 child pornography files and shared 150 of them.

Flynn was booked into the Bergen County Jail on child porn possession charges and was released the very next day -- his 66th birthday -- by a judge in Hackensack.

He skipped town sometime after.

State troopers in Indiana went to Flynn's home late last month to arrest him on a fugitive warrant on behalf of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

He remained held in the Madison County Jail on Saturday, March 23, pending extradition to Bergen County.

