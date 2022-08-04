Woman Beaten, Deliberately Hit By Car In Motel Parking Lot, BF In Custody: South Hackensack PD

A man repeatedly punched a woman in the face, knocked her down and then hit her with his car in the parking lot of a motel just off Route 46 – all of which was captured on security video, authorities said.

Choice Neely Jr., 44, of Paterson sped off in a Mercedes SUV, leaving his injured girlfriend outside the Travelodge Motel on Huyler Street around 11:30 a.m. July 1, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said Thursday.

Members of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad took the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe road rash on her legs and shoulder, among other injuries, following the broad-daylight assault, Donatello said.

Surveillance video showed Neely “punching her in the face and head several times before knocking her to the ground,” the sergeant said. “The victim then got back up and attempted to get her belongings out of the defendant's vehicle."

Neely then "put the vehicle in reverse and sped away, striking her in the process,” he said.

A judge issued a warrant for Neely’s arrest on aggravated assault and assault by auto charges soon after.

Authorities were searching for him when South Hackensack Police Officer Chris Locarno spotted Neely’s vehicle in the hotel parking lot this past Monday.

The rookie officer, who’d been on the original call, found Neely’s room, then arrested him without incident, Donatello said.

Neely remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, records show.

