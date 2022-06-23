WINNERS: Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Wednesday, June 22, drawing.

Each winning third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County : 7-Eleven #29984, 231 Main St., Ridgefield Park;

: 7-Eleven #29984, 231 Main St., Ridgefield Park; Middlesex County : Iselin Exxon, 1611 Oaktree Rd., Iselin; and,

: Iselin Exxon, 1611 Oaktree Rd., Iselin; and, Passaic County: Stop & Shop #885, Field Stone Park, 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, June 22, drawing were: 06, 10, 31, 48, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 12. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $335 million for the Saturday, June 25, drawing.

