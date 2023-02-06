WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said.

Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East Rutherford;

Bergen County: Wawa #8335, 7 Jewels St., Garfield;

Hudson County: Quick Chek #124, 20-38 East 53rd St., Bayonne;

Morris County: Main Street Submarine, 187 Main St., Madison; and,

Passaic County: Nana Pena Grocery Deli Market, 276 Trenton Ave., Paterson.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $747 million for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing.

