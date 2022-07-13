Wildwood Man Finds Buried Cash From 1934 While Renovating Home

A South Jersey man found cash buried while he was renovating his home, Philadelphia CBS 3 reported.

"They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson of Wildwood told the outlet.

Gilson found about $1,000 in rolls of $10 and $20 bills, all dated from 1934, on Friday, July 8 as he was digging up an area outside his home, his wife, Suzanne, wrote on Facebook.

He thinks the money was cashed out at once during the Great Depression or stolen, the outlet said.

On Tuesday, July 12, another bundle of cash was found, Gilson said, adding that he will leave that bundle intact, so he hasn't counted it, according to NJ Advance Media.

Click here for the complete story by Philadelphia CBS 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.