Casting Call: Fitness Buffs From North Jersey Sought For Paid Commercial

The commercial, which shoots in late June in either New York or New Jersey, is looking for men and women fitness models, ages 18 to 50, who will demonstrate a product and perform a few exercises with it, including leg workouts like lunges, squats and hip raises, according to a listing.

The ad is seeking talent from Jersey City and Morristown and interested talent should be skilled in fitness modeling and weight lifting, according to the listing.

The role pays between $300 and $800. For more information or to apply, click here.

