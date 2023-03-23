Wild Paramus Police Pursuit Ends With Crash, Arrests, Injuries, SUV On A Rim (PHOTOS)

A brief late-night chase in Paramus ended with the sudden seizure of three suspects, as well as a stolen car and at least one police vehicle damaged and an officer and suspect both injured, responders said.

The SUV apparently had been reported stolen when police began pursuing it on North Farview Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

The chase ended at Paramus and Century roads near the Fair Lawn border minutes later with the SUV severely banged up and riding on a rear rim, its airbags deployed.

A police officer and a suspect were reportedly injured in a collision, although the extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Fair Lawn police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office also responded, along with Paramus EMS.

More detailed information was expected sometime Thursday morning.

