Washington Man Brought To NJ To Face Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Glen Rock Child, 14

UPDATE: A 24-year-old Washington State man was returned to New Jersey to face charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Glen Rock child.

Devin C. Curtis was arrested in Clarkston, WA a little over three weeks ago. He was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Friday after waiving extradition.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies in both Clarkston and Moscow, Idaho assisted after the child's parents told Glen Rock detectives of an "online relationship their child was having with an individual that they believed was an adult," Police Chief Dean Ackermann previously said.

Police in Clarkston arrested Curtis for child pornography texts that they said they found during the investigation. Authorities then learned that Curtis came to Glen Rock and sexually assaulted the underage victim in April, Ackermann said.

Clarkston is in Washington's southeast corner, roughly a half hour due south of Moscow -- and more than 2,500 miles from Glen Rock.

Curtis remained held in the county jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual conduct.

