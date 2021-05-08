VIDEO: Don Bosco Lacrosse Coach Dismissed After Shoving St. Joe's Player To Ground

Video shows an assistant boys lacrosse coach from Don Bosco Prep shoving an opposing player from St. Joseph Regional High School to the ground during a skirmish that broke out Saturday in Ramsey.

Bosco Athletic Director Marcin Szorc confirmed, without identifying him, that the coach had been dismissed before the game ended in a 20-0 victory for the Ramsey private high school over its rival from Montvale.

“I'm a Bosco fan, but impossible to defend a program allowing their coaches to storm the field & hit an opposing, defenseless player. Hope the young man is ok,” @donbosconi commented in a tweet of the video recorded from a cellphone.

Two opposing players had squared off when coaches and other players converged on the field, where the Bosco coach is seen pushing the player down with both hands.

“Very unfortunate. Don Bosco does not condone any violence towards coaches, fans or opposing players,” Szorc wrote in a statement to nj.com.

“The coach in question had been relieved of his duties before the game concluded,” the AD reportedly added. “An internal investigation has begun to prevent such things from happening in the future.”

There was no immediate word whether any complaints had been filed with borough police. If there are, a Municipal Court judge would have to determine whether probable cause exists for an assault charge.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.