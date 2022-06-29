Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson? Star Witness In Capitol Riot Hearing Has NJ Roots
News

Two $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Emerson QuickChek
Emerson QuickChek Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of $10,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey.

The two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, June 28, drawing were purchased at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Quick Chek #34, 354 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson
  • Passaic County: Avyn LLC, 101 Newark Pompton Turnpike Suite 5, Little Falls.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, June 28, drawing were: 07, 12, 21, 43, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 24 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 37,839 other New Jersey players took home $154,614 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.