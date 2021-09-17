Tropical Storm Odette Spins Up The Atlantic, And Here's Why It's Good News

WEEKEND UPDATE: It may not be a "perfect" storm, but a random cluster of showers and thunderstorms that became Tropical Storm Odette will be good news for our area this weekend, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said Friday.

"The obvious one is that it is moving northeast and headed out to sea," Cioffi said. "It is also going to allow a cold front to our north to move through Saturday night and bring lower humidity for Sunday and Monday."

Going into the weekend, six of the named storms in the Atlantic this year accelerated into hurricanes. Three of those — Grace, Ida and Larry — became powerhouses.

Odette isn't pack much of a punch. As of early Friday evening, its sustained winds were barely 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

That means conditions will be dry but cloudy overnight, with skies beginning to clear by morning -- "a positive development," Cioffi said.

Then it begins to warm up.

"Odette will be pulling away Saturday passing southeast of Cape Cod by a fair distance," Cioffi said. "Look for increasing amounts of sunshine, relatively high humidity and highs into the 80s.

"A cold front passes Saturday evening with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, leaving us with a nice sunny day Sunday with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

"We should remain nice and dry on Monday into Tuesday with highs both days in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine.

"Wednesday brings a cold front with warm and humid conditions ahead of it and the chance for thunderstorms late in the day followed by another dry and cooler air mass for the end of next week."

Meanwhile, forecasters will keep tracking a tropical disturbance somewhere between the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea and the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

Chances were about 70% of it becoming a tropical depression before the end of the weekend and an 80% chance it'll be a depression or tropical storm by Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

