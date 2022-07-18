Trio Convicted Of Trying To Ship Mass Amounts Of Cocaine, Pot From NJ To MD

Three individuals have been convicted of attempting to traffic hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana from New Jersey into Maryland, the state's attorney announced.

Geoffrey Raheim Brown, 29, of Bel Air, MD, Keneil Carlos Callender, 32, of Edgewater, NJ, and Danita Ginette Cromwell, 46, of Elkton, MD have been convicted for conspiracy to import into Maryland at least 28 grams of cocaine, Albert Peisinger, Jr., State’s Attorney for Harford County, announced on Monday, July 18.

Between August 2021 and November 2021, the Harford County Narcotics Task Force conducted a lengthy investigation involving several people engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy throughout the region, he said.

The initial investigation determined that Brown was an importer of the drugs, while Callender served as his supplier.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies said that they observed a meeting between the two at Callender’s home in Edgewater to pick up cocaine after learning that Brown used couriers to make trips from New Jersey to Maryland for street-level distribution.

One of the couriers - later identified as Cromwell - met with Callender on Nov. 12, 2021, at Brown’s direction at a restaurant in New Jersey, Peisinger said. Following that meeting, Danita Cromwell drove back to Maryland, where she was then stopped by law enforcement.

During that stop, police seized:

More than 300 grams of cocaine;

Approximately 100 grams of a cutting agent;

An estimated 336 grams of marijuana.

Investigators said that the drugs were intended to be delivered to Brown for redistribution in Harford County.

On July 18, Brown was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised probation, with an additional 13 years of incarceration should he violate;

Callender was sentenced to 11 years in prison, subject to three years of probation and nine years of extra imprisonment if he were to violate. Cromwell is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

