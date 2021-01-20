Tiny NJ Tunnel Featured On Netflix Show

Did you recognize the tiny New Jersey tunnel featured in a new Netflix show?

Cameras pan to the Arch Street tunnel in High Bridge that lies under the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line tracks just over the 19-minute mark in the fifth episode of "The History of Swear Words."

High Bridge Mayor Michele Lee told NJ.com she believes the reason for the feature is simple: "It's just a cool tunnel."

"It’s right alongside the South Branch to the Raritan River, and it’s actually where the trains go over into High Bridge,” she told the news outlet.

"It’s really echoey and you come around this curve and it’s this dark, huge tunnel that filters down into one lane... There’s almost a romance to it."

Hosted by Nicolas Cage, the docu-series delves into "The History of Swear Words" with both experts and comedians.

