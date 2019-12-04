Teacher From Warren County Charged With Child Sex Assault Won't Ever Teach Again

A Warren County man who was charged with sexually assaulting a girl for five years since she was 12 had his teaching license revoked, state education officials said.

Michael I. Levitt, of Washington, whose LinkedIn page said he worked at -- Katzenbach - New Jersey's School for the Deaf in Ewing -- was indicted on multiple charges of sexual assault , child endangerment and aggravated criminal assault in July 2017.

Levitt, 42, had been sexually assaulting the victim for five years since she was 12 years old, the indictment says.

The most recent incidents occurred in parking lots outside businesses in Hackettstown and Mansfield Township.

Katzenbach staff said they did have a former employee named Michael Levitt but could not confirm if it was the same person.

In May 2018, Levitt was sentenced to six years in state prison with parole supervision for life and registry under Megan’s Law, and ordered to pay fees and penalties.

As a result of his conviction, Levitt was disqualified from public school employment, having held substitute teaching credentials expiring in January 2020.

"Levitt did not challenge the accuracy of his criminal history record before the Commissioner of Education," the State Board of Examiners said.

The Board offered Levitt opportunities to submit written arguments as to why his credentials should not be revoked. He did not respond to any, state officials said.

"Levitt’s conviction for Sexual Assault (2nd degree) demonstrates behavior that falls far short of a role model," the Board of Examiners said.

"Thus, because the Legislature and the Commissioner consider Levitt’s offense so significant, the Board believes that the only appropriate sanction in this case is the revocation of his credential."

