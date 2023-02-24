SEE ANYTHING? 10-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Hospitalized In Teaneck Hit-And-Run

A 10-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Teaneck in the middle of the afternoon, authorities said.

Witnesses described a white sedan hitting the child around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the intersection of Sagamore Avenue and Garrison Avenue, Police Capt. Seth Kriegel said.

It was driven by a Hispanic woman, 30 to 40 years old, and continued north on Garrison Avenue, they told police.

The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be minor injuries, the captain said.

"A witness relayed the vehicle's registration to officers on scene and we are actively investigating leads in an effort to identify and apprehend the driver," Kriegel said. "We encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video of it to contact our department with information."

The number: (201) 837-2565.

Or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers, which offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Go to bergencrimestoppers.org or or call 844-466-6789 any time of day, 24/7.

