Rockland Couple's SUV Tumbles Into Brook Between Shopping Center, High School In Montvale

A Rockland County couple escaped serious injury when their SUV barreled over an embankment and into a brook Saturday afternoon at a shopping center in Montvale.

The husband, reportedly in his late 80s or early 90s, apparently hit the gas instead of the brake pulling into a handicapped parking space in the parking lot of the Fresh Market bordering St. Joseph Regional High School on Chestnut Ridge Road.

That sent their Lincoln into a brook between the two properties, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Both were taken to the Valley Hospital with minor injuries, the chief said. A tow truck removed the vehicle, he said.

Police, firefighters and two Tri-Boro Ambulance Squad units responded, along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit because of a fuel spill into the brook. The state Department of Environmental also was notified.

