Prosecutor: Passaic County Home Health Aide Beat Child, 12, With Belt, Assaulted Adult Rescuer

A home health aide from Passaic County beat a 12-year-old child with a belt, then assaulted an older woman who tried stop her, authorities said.

Two other youngsters – one 14, the other 6 – witnessed the assaults by Lwanda Segura, 34, of West Milford on the child and a 54-year-old township woman, they said.

A grand jury in Paterson indicted Segura on five counts of child endangerment and two each of aggravated assault and witness tampering, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wednesday.

Segura was released following the May 2020 incidents and ordered released by a judge soon after.

A first appearance on the indictment in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson was being scheduled.

