Paterson Dad Charged With Beating 3-Month-Old Infant Unconscious At Route 46 Mall

A Paterson man was charged with beating his 3-month-old infant unconscious at a Route 46 shopping center.

Woodland Park police were called to The Plaza 46 shopping center on a report of an unresponsive infant in early January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Woodland Park Police Chief John Uzzalino said Tuesday.

The girl was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where doctors “discovered various internal injuries,” they said in a statement.

Detectives from Valdes’s office interviewed several witnesses over three months before arresting Elie Kiame, 34, on Monday, the statement said.

They charged him with aggravated assault, child endangerment and child abuse/neglect and sent him to the Passaic County Jail.

A Central Judicial Processing in Paterson released Kiame, with conditions, on Tuesday pending the outcome of the case.

