North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: SUP'T: Fair Lawn Schools Offer Counseling After Thomas Jefferson Student Fatally Struck
Prosecutor: 12-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed By Bergen Sheriff On Route 208 In Fair Lawn

Bergen County Sheriff
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a Bergen County Sheriff's Officer on Route 208 in Fair Lawn Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer was traveling southbound in the left lane on routine patrol when he struck the boy, attempting to cross the highway divider with several other juveniles near the Fair Lawn Avenue exit ramp at 9:08 p.m. Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The officer was taken taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was treated and released, the prosecutor said.

The boy was a student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School , district officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As a father, this is the unthinkable and my heart goes out to the family,” Superintendent Nick Norcia said.

Although schools are closed for vacation, counseling will be providing to any student or staff member at TJMS on Tuesday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. District and support staff will be available when classes resume April 22 in all buildings.

Daily Voice photo:

At the scene

Photo by Boyd A. Loving

At the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

