Police: Hackensack Mechanic Chokes Woman, Beats Boy Who Tried To Save Her

A Hackensack auto mechanic assaulted a juvenile who tried to rescue a woman he was choking, authorities charged.

Jorge E. Reina, a 40-year-old Colombian national, was charged with assaulting the same boy in 2016, records show.

The woman told officers who responded to the 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. this past Friday that Reina “became enraged during an argument and strangled her with his hand,” Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the Hackensack Police Department, said Monday.

The boy, 15, intervened and a struggle continued outside, where Reina allegedly “slammed the juvenile to the sidewalk, injuring [his] elbow, knee, and face,” DeWitt said.

EMTs responded and treated the boy’s injuries, he said

Reina fled but was later caught by police, the captain said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment, pending court action.

Authorities charged Reina with child assault five years ago after the boy, then 9, showed up at school with arm and neck injuries, authorities said at the time.

Hackensack Mechanic Charged With Assaulting Boy, 9

